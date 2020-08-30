NXM (NXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $156.05 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $414.52 million and approximately $156.05 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $75.65 or 0.00646203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 7,414,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,479,475 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

