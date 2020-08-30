Nxt Reaches One Day Volume of $584,612.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $584,612.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015304 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

