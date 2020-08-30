ODUWA Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,858.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $34,858.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,596.58 or 0.99785993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00169871 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

