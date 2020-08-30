OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $585.22 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00046107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $757.03 million and approximately $585.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

