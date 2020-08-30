Open Trading Network (OTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $10,185.60 and $2.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

