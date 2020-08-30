Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,035 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 471,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,664 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.63 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

