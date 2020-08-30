Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $1,429,098.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,217,383.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,100,302 shares of company stock valued at $130,999,733. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.