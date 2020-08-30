Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

