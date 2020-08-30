Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $246,339.55

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market cap of $246,339.55 and $112.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.01674623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00203422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179314 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,309.76 or 2.84174600 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

