Orion Protocol Market Cap Tops $31.70 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00029610 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,145,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

