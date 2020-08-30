Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

