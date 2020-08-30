Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.14.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.68. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

