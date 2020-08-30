Payden & Rygel Buys 3,100 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.20 and a 200 day moving average of $246.58. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

