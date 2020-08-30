Payden & Rygel Purchases 523,900 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,309,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,576,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

