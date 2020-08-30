Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $88,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

