Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.48. 4,581,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,795. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

