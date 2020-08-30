PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Achieves $628,287.61

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $628,287.61 and approximately $952.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

