PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $116.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001659 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 173,030,728,977 coins and its circulating supply is 133,830,728,977 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

