Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.66. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.