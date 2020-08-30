Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Reduced by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,146,279 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ajo LP owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $195,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

PFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 31,088,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,682,762. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

