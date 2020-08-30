Pirate Chain Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $800,931.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 166,028,350 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.