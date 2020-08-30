Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,567,509 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

