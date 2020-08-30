Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,009,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,648,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,280,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $16,479,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,259,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

