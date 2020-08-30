Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $7.98 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00010000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00148814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01651427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00186387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

