Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 187,360 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Natera worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,453,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 319,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NTRA opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 1,023 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $43,354.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,799 shares of company stock worth $15,056,746. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

