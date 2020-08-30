Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 22,723 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Popular worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.21. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.