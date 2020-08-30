Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 108,991 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,991 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,779 shares of company stock worth $4,780,440. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

