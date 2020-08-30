Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dover worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV opened at $111.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.