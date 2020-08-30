Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 43,591 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

