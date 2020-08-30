Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $153.58 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

