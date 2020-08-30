Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 319,729 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Synovus Financial worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

