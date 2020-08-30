Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Columbia Property Trust worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

