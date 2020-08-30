Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.22 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pool worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after buying an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 404,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after buying an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,566 shares of company stock worth $16,960,536 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

