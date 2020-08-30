Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.86 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of AGCO worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

