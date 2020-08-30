Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.16% of Cavco Industries worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $193.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

