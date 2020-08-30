Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 785,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $10,100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE FHI opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

