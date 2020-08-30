Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,115 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of United Continental worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

