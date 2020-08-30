Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 73,545 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

