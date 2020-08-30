Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Coty worth $18,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coty by 53.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $47,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

NYSE COTY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.