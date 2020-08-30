Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $52.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

