QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and $58,832.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.