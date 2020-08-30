QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. 6,276,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,742. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.