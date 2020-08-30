QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $13.77 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.05791550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014682 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

