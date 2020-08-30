Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,672,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

