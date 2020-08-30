Rapids Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $596.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00148814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01651427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00186387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

