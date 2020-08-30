Regalcoin (REC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $41,616.69 and $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

