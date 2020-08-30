Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.33 ($1.12).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Barclays started coverage on Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th.

RTN opened at GBX 56.45 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

