Revain (REV) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and BitFlip. Revain has a market cap of $50.15 million and $591,889.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 4,984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,784,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitFlip, C-CEX, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.