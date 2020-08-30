Reviewing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 12.23% 9.14% 0.52% Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01%

Dividends

Credit Suisse Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Credit Suisse Group pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit Suisse Group and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 1 10 5 0 2.25 Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.11%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Credit Suisse Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.78 $3.44 billion $1.33 8.42 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.62 $111.71 million $7.36 10.39

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Credit Suisse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Credit Suisse Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as other services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 355 offices and branches. It serves private, corporate, and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. Credit Suisse Group AG was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

