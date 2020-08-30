Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock worth $105,603,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.